Boulder Elementary teacher honored by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Casey Crowe, a third grade teacher who understands how important it is that her students know that they're learning in a safe and loving space.

"Because everybody deserves a chance to learn," said Mrs. Crow. "And to learn in a place where they feel loved and supported and accepted. It's hard to learn when you don't feel that way."

She's building positive relationships with her students, giving them a chance to feel accepted for who they are and for what they will one day become.

"I think that every kid deserves that chance and they deserve to leave here feeling like, 'Gosh! My teacher was so excited to have me here. She wanted me to be here every day. She noticed when I was gone.' You know, I think that relationship piece is so crucial for education."

And no matter where they go in life, she'll always be cheering them on.

"I love them and I care about them. I want them to be so successful in everything that they do."

To be successful, young minds need the necessary tools to get them on the right track. Mrs Crowe will use this grant to ensure that her students have more of those tools available to them.

"I love books so probably more books for my library or some arts and crafts projects for them. And I love flexible seating options so kids have a chance to kind of wiggle around or focus if they need help."

As you can see, she is passionate about giving her kids the best opportunity to succeed.

"It's awesome. It's the best job ever."

For being a teacher who radiates a love that her students flourish in, Mrs. Crowe was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

