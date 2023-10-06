Billings West High teacher receives 'One Class at a Time' award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Dave Green, the choir teacher at Billings West High School. He's one of the student favorites and his class is one of the most popular.

"I think people love to sing, you know," said Mr. Green. "I love to sing. I think it's just kind of infectious. If you love the thing that you're teaching, people are going to catch that, I think, a little bit."

"What I hope everybody takes out of high school from this is that they can sing for their whole life. They don't need to stop in college, they don't need to stop after they're out of college. They can sing their entire life. There's always something you can be involved in whether it's community choirs or barbershop or Sweet Adelines or anything. You can be involved your entire life in singing."

His passion is infectious and his students are really gearing up for their Fall concert.

"They're doing a little tango piece called 'Tango to Evora', then they're doing a spiritual, and then a kind of a contemporary one called 'Bumblebee' by The Real Group. They're just working hard toward October 17th."

For being a teacher who works hard to make sure his students have musical memories that last for years to come, Mr. Green was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.