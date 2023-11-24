Billings Career Center teacher receives "One Class at a Time" award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Scott Hanson, a career specialist who not only inspires but is also inspired by his students.

"They amaze me every day," said Mr. Hanson. "I come into class and, you know, have such a fun, fun time with the kids. I always tell them they're the best coworkers I've ever had, so I kind of try to build that rapport with them. We're all in this together, trying to do some fun and have some fun and learn some things along the way."

Everyone has a rough day once in a while. On his rough days, Mr. Hanson always has a class full of enthusiasm waiting for him.

"There are days, just like in any job, when you don't want to come in, but once you get here and you're surrounded by all that energy and all the fun and interesting perspectives, it makes my day. The biggest thing for me is I hope they walk out of here knowing that there's somebody who cares about them. Maybe, at some point, they'll come back and tell me how their life's going. I love to hear those stories."

For being a teacher who constantly creates initiatives that help his students strive for success, Mr. Hanson was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

