Big Sky Elementary teacher celebrated with “One Class at a Time” award

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Angela Ossa, a special education teacher in the BASE program, where “anything is possible if you believe in yourself.”

“Behavioral, Academic, Social, Emotional — that’s what BASE stands for,” said Mrs. Ossa. “We do the traditional curriculum in our classroom, but we also focus on those big emotions. Instead of ignoring or suppressing them, we encourage our students to bring them out, and then we help them cope. The great thing about our class is that we’re a community. I’m the lead teacher, we have a social worker, and together we support the kids — how they feel and how their day is going.”

Mrs. Ossa has only been teaching for a few years, but she’s always known this was her life’s calling.

“I was in warehousing and supply chain management for over 20 years and I decided that I had always wanted to be a teacher. I had always wanted to help people — and have them help me as well. Our kids are just so beautiful in how they express their feelings and needs. We cope and learn together day by day, and seeing their joy and progress every single day is my joy. I thrive on it.”

And her students are thriving because of her amazing leadership.

“I want people to know that differences are good — neurodiversity is normal. We all have different needs and different superpowers. My students have something I don’t, and another student has something they don’t, and through that we share and grow together — and with their peers here at school as well.”

A teacher inspiring students and changing lives every day through genuine love and dedication — that’s why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Ossa with a $500 grant proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also on hand to surprise her with a $150 gift card and other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.