Bench Elementary teacher receives "One Class at a Time" recognition

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"Acceptance is a really big thing and I want kids to feel welcomed."

Meet Shawna Williams, a kindergarten teacher who has built a culture in her classroom that includes every student.

"No matter where they come from, what they look like, how they speak, I want them to feel welcome and I think teaching empathy early on helps develop that in their later life."

Ms. Williams has also worked hard to give her kindergarteners a sense of security.

"If kids feel safe they're going to learn better."

Something she treats as job number one.

"I think it's really important that they all know that my main job is to keep them safe when they're at school. We're in a safe environment so you can feel free to be yourself and express your feelings and if you're having a hard time we're going to work through it together."

There are so many joys in being a teacher and Ms. Williams revels in watching her students grow.

"Watching them solve a problem like a social problem or even a school problem for the first time independently and just the way they light up, it's just such a good feeling and that's why I do it."

For being a teacher who is changing lives with her kind and loving nature, Ms. Williams was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.