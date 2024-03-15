Beartooth Elementary teacher receives 'One Class at a Time' award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Sarah Moran, a special education teacher who knew she wanted to be a teacher early on in life because she has a personal connection.

"I had an aunt that had dyslexia," said Mrs. Moran. "She was kind of my inspiration."

Being a special education teacher is very rewarding but it also comes with challenges.

"It's not very predictable. It's different every day. It's fun. The students are so full of joy. They're amazing and most of the students have the coolest personalities if you get to know them and don't be afraid to get to know them."

And what does she hope her students take from her as they move on in life?

"I just hope that they know that they were cared for and loved and they are very special."

For being a teacher who, herself, is very special and much loved, Mrs. Moran was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.