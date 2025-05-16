Beartooth Elementary teacher honored by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Sabrina Makinen, a special education teacher who has always wanted to help others ever since she was a little girl.

"I grew up always wanting to be a teacher," said Mrs. Makinen. "Just being able to experience this with them is something wonderful for me. I have always felt that it's important for all of our students to feel welcomed and loved in our classrooms."

Her students are very special in so many ways.

"These wonderful kids have more abilities than a lot of people think that they do. I don't like to look at it as a disability. They have abilities in different forms than what we do. We learn far more from our students than they learn from us."

Sure, each day brings new challenges, but also lots of joy.

"The kids make every day unique, fun, and exciting. Not one day in our classroom is the same, so it's always exciting. Truly, my students are pretty phenomenal."

And no matter what the future holds, she always wants her kids to know one thing.

"They are loved and cared for. Most students, when they come to school, sometimes feel like they're just here to learn and that's it, that nobody cares. But a lot of our students like to always come back and say, 'Thank you so much for thinking of me or doing these activities. I always think about it and how much you incorporated us into the learning rather than just teaching to us."'

For being a teacher who shows unconditional love and dedication to each and every one of our students, Mrs. Makinen was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.