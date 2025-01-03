Beartooth Elementary School teacher receives "One Class at a Time" award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Haddy Wanner, an educator who has been showing her teaching chops ever since she was a little girl.

"My favorite toy growing up was my chalkboard," said Ms. Wanner. " I taught my dolls, my mom said, when I was like three or four so it's just what I've always wanted to do. I love it."

She's a 4th-grade teacher and really enjoys that grade level.

"Kind of not real little kids but they still come to school loving it every day and excited and happy to be here."

She loves the challenge of keeping the kids engaged.

"Basically, we just do fun attention-getters and pick out the ones that are following directions and make them role models for the other kids."

Ms. Wanner relishes watching her students mature over the school year and sees many positives.

"The relationships they build this year and their kindness. It's a really kind class."

Like many teachers, she has to dig deep into her own pockets to pay for supplies to use in her class. This grant will definitely help with that.

"Oh! There's so much we can do. We were mentioning that our TV is a little old so maybe some technology to help out with that. We love reading and we always need more books and art supplies and things to do for fun."

For being a teacher who has dedicated over 25 years of her life to lifting up young students, Ms. Wanner was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.