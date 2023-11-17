Arrowhead Elementary teacher receives "One Class at a Time" Award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Laura Tieszen, a 2nd grade teacher who has her students fired up about books and she hopes everyone realizes just how important that is.

"If you can get kids reading early and enjoying and loving books then the rest of their life they're going to be readers and that's important," said Mrs. Tieszen. "My kids love to read."

What are the kids reading now?

"Every year we read a series by Kate DiCamillo called 'Mercy Watson' and I think they would say that that's their favorite series. We do all kinds of learning around that series of books."

As their young minds continue to evolve, absorbing the wonders of reading, Mrs. Tieszen hopes this translates into one very important trait.

"A love of learning, a love of learning. Yes, for sure. I want them to be great citizens and care about the community and care about our Arrowhead community as well."

For being a teacher who excels at expanding the minds of young readers, Mrs. Tieszen was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE and tell us who you think we should honor next.