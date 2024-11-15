Arrowhead Elementary librarian recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Don Casey who has been a librarian for close to 30 years, 14 of those at Arrowhead. Over the years, he's been able to watch kids embrace the love of reading at early ages.

"I want kids actually starting way back at preschool before I even see them," said Mr. Casey. "I have kids checking out books for brothers and sisters. I tell the little kindergarteners and first graders to go home and bug Mom and Dad, get on their laps. It's all about learning and having that connection with their book."

There are so many ways kids can learn to read now and Mr. Casey wants them to reach out and explore those resources.

"You know, I want them to look at the technology that we have and its purpose and place and then relate it back to books and the enjoyment of books."

His impact runs deep.

"I was just talking to a former student that's now out of college and he was telling me that he still loves to read."

A skill that is so important.

"The more you read, the more you know."

For being a librarian who has instilled a real passion in his students not only for reading but for also exploring worlds full of wonder, imagination, and inspiration through the written word, Mr. Casey was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

