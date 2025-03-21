Alkali Creek Elementary Teacher honored by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Christine DeShaw, a 5th-grade teacher who knows how important it is to create a safe space for her students.

"If we don't have safe and calm, we can't have learning," said Mrs. DeShaw.

She feels that academics thrive when her students have a sense of community.

"I refer to the class as a team not necessarily a class, and as in sports or anything like that, with any team activity you have to work together and be a part of that team. Just really talking about relationships."

Relationships are very important among the students and also with their teacher.

"When I set the room for the year, yes I have criteria and expectations and standards and learning intentions. But if I don't have a relationship with the kids they're not going to buy in to be ready to learn, and so just making sure that we're connected so they always know that they have that safe person. If they have to reach back out or talk with whoever it be, I want to make sure that they know that I'm always here."

A wonderful fact about Mrs. DeShaw is she also attended Alkali Creek as a student and has chosen to give back to the community she loves.

"Growing up in Billings and being part of Billings public schools, I always had amazing educators when I was in school, and knowing that I can be back in the space in Billings public schools as an educator is super important and to just continue to influence lives like I was influenced."

And she's done an amazing job as a positive influence on her kids and hopes it helps them in the future.

"I think my biggest thing would be how do we treat one another? How are you respectful to one another? Just knowing how to be a good person within our world."

For being a teacher who cares deeply about the success of every student in her class, Mrs. DeShaw was presented with a $500 was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.