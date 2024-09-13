Alkali Creek Elementary teacher earns "One Class" Award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Monique Cunningham, a 1st-grade teacher at Alkali Elementary who understands the importance of teaching responsibility at an early age, and with responsibility comes reward.

"They are learning to be responsible in bringing their backpacks in themselves to school," said Mrs. Cunningham. "I just want them to check their backpacks every day. They give me their folder and then I give them gems. They use those gems to buy prizes from my prize box. I also use that as, 'Hey, you've gone above and beyond today.' I'll give them gems for good behavior and helpful acts around the classroom."

Not only is Mrs. Cunningham teaching life lessons to her students, but she's also a student herself, working hard on getting her master's degree.

"It's important to keep educating myself because there's always new stuff to learn in education and when you're a teacher you're a lifelong learner. You want to teach kids to be lifelong learners, too."

For being an amazing educator who excels at teaching accountability, Mrs. Cunningham was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.