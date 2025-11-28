Alkali Creek Elementary educator recognized by “One Class at a Time”

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Teresa Gleason, a fourth-grade teacher who never stops learning and refining how she teaches.

"It's just important to share our knowledge with each other," said Mrs. Gleason. "Our collective efficacy is more than ourselves. Whether it's new ways of doing pedagogy or technology tools, now we're looking at the forefront of AI as a tool in education. We are constantly evolving, learning, changing, and adapting just to do the best we can for these kids every single day."

She's dedicated to improving the way students learn, not only with her, but in other classrooms, too.

"It doesn't serve us to only keep things within our own classroom. We have to share our knowledge, share our expertise, and I definitely have benefited from that over the years and want to spread that to other teachers as well."

Walk into Mrs. Gleason's classroom and you immediately sense the genuine warmth she creates.

"Students who feel safe are able to learn, so they need that calming environment to really focus in on their studies and do the best they can do every single day. So I'm a true believer in relationships and that sense of climate comes first before learning."

Teaching comes with so many rewarding moments, but what's her favorite part? The relationships with the kids, getting to know them, and then years later having them come back and say how you've impacted them."

And her wish for her students?

"I just hope they keep that wonder of wanting to learn and pursuing their dreams and not ever giving up."

A teacher, a mentor, and a truly wonderful human being. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was proud to present Mrs. Gleason with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee, along with a few other goodies. Congratulations!

