5th grade teacher at Eagle Cliffs Elementary surprised by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Darla Williams, a 5th-grade teacher who understands the various learning needs of her students and meets each one of her students right where they're at.

"I have a few kids that come in before school and I work with them one-on-one so that they can stay caught up," said Mrs. Williams. "I have some kids that are working well above grade level and so I have things that they work on so that they can continue to work above grade level. Then, of course, I have some students that have extra needs and so finding stuff that they can continue to grow at their level as well. It's not just teaching to the middle. It's teaching all of the kids."

There are many learning challenges for a 5th grader and Mrs. Williams is there to guide them every step of the way.

"In 5th grade, one of the biggest things that I hope they take is organization and responsibility and being able to, when they start moving from class to class, stay organized. What do I need to have from one class to the next so going to the locker, what do I need so that they're organized? They have that independence, I guess you would say, to move on to that next stage of learning."

For being a teacher whose love and dedication to her students haven't gone unnoticed by their parents, Mrs. Williams was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.