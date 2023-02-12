FAA issues temporary flight restriction over part of Montana

HAVRE — The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed and then reopened airspace over the the town of Havre on Saturday.

A short time later, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) released the following statement regarding the airspace closure over Havre:

NORAD detected a radar anomaly and sent fighter aircraft to investigate. Those aircraft did not identify any object to correlate to the radar hits. NORAD will continue to monitor the situation.

The FAA has released very few details about the object but Montana's Congressional Delegation has released several statements about the sighting.

Senator Jon Tester wrote, "I am aware of the object in Montana Air Space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public."

MTN News

Senator Matt Rosendale wrote, "Airspace is reopened - I will remain in contact with defense officials and share more information as it becomes available. Montanans deserve answers."