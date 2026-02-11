Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
James Van Der Beek, star of 'Dawson's Creek,' dies at age 48

Van Der Beek’s movie and television career spanned more than three decades.
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File
FILE - James Van Der Beek arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Van Der Beek turns 45 on March 8.
James Van Der Beek, the actor best known for playing Dawson Leery on “Dawson’s Creek,” has died at 48, his wife announced.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," Kimberly Van Der Beek stated. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

Van Der Beek revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer. He documented parts of his journey publicly and became an advocate for cancer screenings for men 45 and older.

In September 2025, Van Der Beek was scheduled to reunite with his “Dawson’s Creek” castmates for a live script reading of the show’s pilot episode to benefit cancer research. He later withdrew from the event because of his health but appeared in a video message, looking noticeably thinner.

"I can't believe I'm not there," he said. "I can't believe I don't get to hug my castmates."

He also thanked fans for their support.

Van Der Beek’s career spanned more than three decades, with roles in films such as “Varsity Blues” and television shows including “How I Met Your Mother.”

He is survived by his wife and their six children.

