Former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run

Law enforcement officials say Kianna Underwood, a former Nickelodeon child star, was killed Friday in a hit-and-run in New York. She was 33.

According to the New York Police Department, Underwood was crossing an intersection in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn when a black Ford Explorer SUV hit her in the morning.

While lying in the street, she was then “subsequently struck by a black and gray sedan,” NYPD said in a statement. Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both drivers left the scene and have not been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.

RELATED STORY | ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams dies after battle with prostate cancer

Underwood starred in Nickelodeon’s popular children's sketch comedy show, “All That,” over seven episodes in 2005. Between 1999 and 2004, Underwood voiced the character Fuschia Glover in the Nick Jr. show, “Little Bill."

She also spent a year on the first national tour of “Hairspray” as Little Inez.

“All That” was Underwood’s last credited role. The program helped launch multiple careers over its decade-long run, ranging from Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes.

