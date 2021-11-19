Northwest College sweeps Miles Community College men, women

(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - The Northwest College basketball men held on at the end of a tight contest to send the Pioneers to their 3rd straight home loss with a 98-89 win at the MCC Centra. The Trappers had 6 players score in double figures in a balanced attack and had a 11-3 advantage from the 3-point line in an otherwise even game and got seemingly every bit rebound and loose ball down the stretch every time the Pioneers got close to hold on to the victory.

Zange Langehr came off the bench to knock down 5 3-pointers and score 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3's) and grab 6 rebounds. David Ayala(5-10 FG, 3-7 31-3 's, 2-4 FT's), Gabriel Gutierrez (7-12 FG, 1-3 3's), and Bryson Stephens (5-20 FG, 2-8 3's, 3-3 FT) all scored 15 points in the victory. Alan Swenson added 10 points (2-2 FG, 6-8 FT) and grabbed a team high 10 rebounds. Stephens added 8 assists. The Trappers held a 46-40 advantage on the boards.

The Pioneers were led by Ray Daniels [mccpioneers.com] (Las Vegas, NV) with 22 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3's, 2-2 FT) and 8 rebounds. Blessing Adesipe [mccpioneers.com] (Houston, TX) added 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3's, 6-7 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds in the loss. Zack Baker [mccpioneers.com] (Frenchtown, MT) scored 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3's) off the bench as did Ethan Bell [mccpioneers.com] (Chinook, MT) on (3-3 FG, 2-2 3's, 2-4 FT). Eli Habighorst [mccpioneers.com] (Las Vegas, NV) had a team high 8 assists.

The Pioneers (2-4 overall, 1-4 MonDak) head to league leading North Dakota State College of Science on Saturday (3:00 PM MST) and Bismarck State on Sunday (2:00 PM MST).

MCC's women scored the 1st basket of the game but Northwest scored the next three and never trailed again in nearly a wire to wire non-conference 69-46 victory over the homestanding Pioneers.

A 19-8 2nd quarter bulge as the Pioneers shot 29% in the half led to a 34-18 Trapper lead. The teams traded baskets in a 19-19 3rd quarter but the Trappers pulled away for the final margin with a 16-9 4th quarter. The Trappers dominated the rebounding side of things by grabbing 17 offensive rebounds for a 48-28 edge on the glass.

The Pioneers were led in scoring by forward Gabby Flute Player [mccpioneers.com] (Flandreau, SD) with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with 6 rebounds before being ejected with her 2nd technical foul with 7:00 to go in the 3rd quarter. She will miss the Pioneers game at NDSCS on Saturday afternoon. No other Pioneer reached double figures as the team shot 18-50 FG (36%) and only 3-20 (15%) from the 3-point line. A 7-18 (39%) effort from the free throw line contributed to the teams offensive frustration.

The Trappers were led by Bateku Acosta with 21 points (6-12 3's, 3-6 FT) and 8 rebounds. Darla Hernandez scored 16 points and Kierra Cutright nabbed 10 rebounds.

The Pioneers (1-5 overall, 0-5 MonDak) will head to league leading NDSCS in Wahpeton (1:00 PM MST) on Saturday and Bismarck State (12:00 PM MST) on Sunday.