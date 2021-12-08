No late Vegas nights for Parker Breding: 'Had to change something'

LAS VEGAS - Parker Breding knew things had to change. And, boy, have they.

Competing at is fourth Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — a 10-night sellout in Las Vegas — the Edgar cowboy is the only bull rider in this field of 15 to beat the horn on five of six head. The next closest is three.

Far and away his best ever performance here, what's been the difference?

"The first three times I was here, I just never had things go my way that much. I was out late every night and doing the activities," Breding told MTN Sports at the arena. "I figured I had to change something this time and focus a little more on the reason I'm here."

He's focused all right.

Breding leads the high-paying average, which delivers nearly $70,000 when the dust settles. That's on top of the tens of thousands for placing in nightly round.

"(I) kind of just push everything out of my mind and just focus on riding a bull every night," he said.

Breding is fourth in the world money standings with over $209,000 this season. He trails Missouri's Creek Young by less than $1,000. Sage Kimzey will likely win his record-setting sixth world title having already earned $321,983.41.

Of course, the last time MTN Sports caught up with Parker was over Fourth of July Weekend at the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge. He was traveling with his dog Spilly, who sadly, wasn't invited on this trip.

"I wish I could've brought my dog. I don't think that would run to well through the casino here," he admitted with a smile.

With the amount of money Breding has already pocketed, he'll bring the casino to her.