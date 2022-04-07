Watch

No-hitter earns Helena's Cy Miller national Pitcher of Week honor

MTN Sports
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 07, 2022
(Editor's note: MCC Athletics release)

MILES CITY - Cy Miller's no-hitter earned the Miles Community College sophomore NJCAA DII Pitcher of the Week honors for March 28-April 3, the Pioneers announced.

In Miller's only outing of the week, the lefty had his full arsenal going in the finale of a 4- game series against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats. The Pioneers (20-14) cruised to a 10-0 victory.

The Helena native faced 16 hitters on Sunday striking out 12 and issuing one walk. He threw 49 of his 70 pitches for strikes.

