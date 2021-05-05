"Nitsiipuhwahsin - Language of integrity" webinar open to all

GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Community College will host a webinar called "Nitsiipuhwahsin - Language of integrity." It will be on Wednesday, May 5th, beginning at 6 p.m.

Jesse Desrosier will moderate a discussion between Chief Earl Old Person – Amskapi Piikani (Southern Piegan), Eldon Weasel Child – Siksika (Blackfoot), Leonard Weasel Traveller – Apatohsi Piikani (Northern Piegan), and Mike Bruised Head – Kainawa (Blood).

Blackfeet Community College said in a Facebook post : "Please join us as our elder's dialogue in the Blackfoot language. Representatives from all bands of the Blackfoot Confederacy will be present and all dialects of the Blackfoot people will be represented."

They added: "We hope to see you all there as we take in the wisdom of our Elders and enjoy a discussion voiced in our own Blackfoot language."

This webinar is open to the public; click here if you would like to register .