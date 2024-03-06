Nikki Haley to suspend Republican presidential campaign Wednesday

Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her Republican bid for president Wednesday morning, a source confirmed with Scripps News, leaving former President Donald Trump as the only remaining GOP candidate in the race.

The decision comes a day after the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador lost almost every Super Tuesday GOP contest to Trump. Haley plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

