Nieto's 5-RBI day lifts Laurel past Hardin, 14-4

LAUREL - Five runs batted in from Arlette Nieto helped lead the Laurel Locomotives past Hardin 14-4 on Monday. Nieto drove in runs on a home run in the second inning and a single in the fifth.

Hardin scored four in the third inning thanks to Aubrey Nedens, Carey Whiteman and Merasia Fisher driving in runs.

Laurel pulled away with two more in the bottom of the third highlighted by Taylor Feller's solo homer before tacking on five in the fifth.

Kadence Temple was the winning pitcher throwing two and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on one hit and striking out five. Crookston threw three and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen recording the last 10 outs.

Nedens took the loss for Hardin surrendering 14 runs on 12 hits over five and a third innings, while striking out two.