Q2 sheds light on morning news meeting during National News Literacy Week

This week Q2 and its parent company, E.W. Scripps Co., is taking part in National News Literacy week.

It’s part of an effort to make sure people better understand the news and how we come up with the stories that you see.

On Thursday morning, Q2 gave viewers a unique chance to join the morning editorial meeting on a video conference call to see the process themselves.

“I think people have their perceptions of what news looks like and how a story comes together. And I think a lot of times, it is a long way away from the truth. I wanted to let people kind of see behind that curtain and really get a sense for the discussions that happen regarding news and what makes a good story. We are talking about the visuals and who are the central, compelling characters and people affected by it and how does it impact our community,” says Q2 News Director Keagan Harsha.

The editorial meeting is where news reporters, anchors, and others go over the story ideas for what will eventually make the evening news.

Those story ideas often come from social media, viewer e-mails, and other sources.

“I think one of the best things we can do as journalists is be transparent. We ask that of our sources. We ask that of our community so that we can do our job, and it’s an expectation that should be placed on us to know our process and know where this information is coming from. Just like we as journalists want reliable credible information, viewers should expect that from us as well,” said Q2 anchor/reporter Jackie Coffin.

Conversations commonly include how we can make sure each story is fair and correct, and that all voices are heard.

National News Literacy Week comes at a time when Americans are being bombarded with more misinformation than ever with trust in the media to report the news “fully accurately and fairly” hovering at historic lows.

Harsha says transparency in the media is more important than ever.

“Here at MTN, our focus really is on trying to connect with communities," he said. "You can say what you want about the national landscape when it comes to news. I think we have a lot of television stations across the state that are committed to local, and forming those connections with the people they serve. And that’s the goal here at MTN."

Click here for more information on National News Literacy Week.