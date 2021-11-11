Wyoming police security camera captures grizzly and 4 cubs

JACKSON, Wyo. - Security cameras at the Jackson Police Department captured a well-known grizzly bear family on an evening strolling through town on Tuesday night.

The police department shared the video on Facebook, writing: "We had some visitors last night. #399 and her Cubs swung by to say hi"

Grizzly #399 and her four cubs have become well-known to wildlife enthusiasts and officials. The mother bear is named for an ear tag she received when trapped for a study, and officials have been tracking her for several years. She is often seen with her cubs in Grand Teton National Park.

The five bears have recently been seen in the Jackson area and not all of their encounters have been welcomed as the bears have raided garbage, bee apiaries, and animal feed. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a statement Sunday expressing concern about the bear's behavior.

"In recent days there has been a significant increase in the frequency of the five bears lingering near human residences and accessing human sources of food," the agency said in the statement.

Three of the grizzly cubs were recently captured and two were radio-collared "in order to better monitor the bears’ location and take steps to mitigate human-bear conflicts," the agency said. All three of the cubs were released in the presence of the mother bear and other cub.

Grizzly bear No. 399 and her four cubs cross a road as Cindy Campbell stops traffic in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Nov. 17, 2020.





“The Service recognizes the high level of interest in grizzly bear #399, and we thank all of our partners for coming together to do what we can to ensure both the safety of the public as well as the safety of #399 and her yearlings from growing risks of human-bear conflict,” said Acting USFWS Regional Director Matt Hogan. “This preventive step will help us mitigate further conflicts to protect grizzly bear #399, her yearlings, and the public.”

