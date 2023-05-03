Wyoming police officer kills man in shootout

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo. - The suspect who wounded a Thermopolis police sergeant in a shootout has died, and investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened during the incident.

A spokesperson for the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says at around noon on Friday, April 28, Sgt. Mike Mascarro contacted 33-year-old Buck Laramore at a residence on Canyon Hills Road, located on the southwest side of town.

Mascarro was investigating a crime that happened earlier that day, although details of the crime are unknown, reports Sheridan Media.

Laramore eventually produced a weapon, shot and wounded Mascarro, who returned fire and killed Laramore.

Mascarro was life-flighted to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, and returned to Thermopolis on Wednesday afternoon.

The DCI is still investigating the incident.

Thermopolis Police Chief Pat Cornwell says sheriff’s deputies out of Big Horn County, Wyoming, as well as the Wyoming Highway Patrol, have been authorized to patrol and take calls in Thermopolis for the time being.

