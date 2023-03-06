Wyoming reports 22nd collision of the season involving a state snowplow

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reports a state snowplow was struck by a commercial vehicle Sunday morning west of Rock Springs.

No serious injuries were reported, but the patrol notes that there have been 22 state snowplows involved in collisions so far this winter driving season.

The most recent incident happened around 9:07 a.m. as a Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow was removing snow from the roadway near milepost 125 on Interstate 80 when it was hit by a commercial vehicle.

The commercial truck driver was trying to pass another car in the left lane and collided with the back of the snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median, the patrol said in a press release. The snowplow driver was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with minor injuries from the crash.

The commercial truck driver was issued a citation for speeding too fast for the conditions and careless driving.

"So far this winter, WYDOT has seen 22 WYDOT snowplows hit. A total of 18 plows were struck in the winter of 2021/2022, 26 in 2020/2021, and 23 in 2019/2020," the press release states. "The WHP and WYDOT want to remind drivers to slow down, increase their following distance, and use extreme caution when driving on snow-covered roadways, especially when passing snowplows."