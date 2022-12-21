Wyoming ambulance worker killed while responding to crash

A Wyoming ambulance worker was killed early Wednesday morning while responding to a crash on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Responders were first called to the two-vehicle crash of a semi-tractor with a trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small trailer at 3:55 a.m. about 13 miles west of Rawlins.

About 20 minutes after responders arrived, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with a trailer hit two of the responders and struck the rear of the ambulance, according to the highway patrol.

The responder who died was identified as Tyeler Harris, 29, of Saratoga. The other responder, who was not identified, suffered critical injuries, according to the highway patrol.

The driver who struck them was identified as Saviol Saint Gean of Brooklyn, New York. Wyoming troopers said they are investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor to the crash.