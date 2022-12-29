Watch Now
US: Chinese fighter jet flies within feet of US military aircraft

The two aircraft were in international airspace over the South China Sea, the U.S. military said.
On Dec. 21 (China Standard Time), a People’s Liberation Army - Navy J-11 fighter pilot performed an unsafe maneuver during and intercept of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, which was lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace. The PLAN pilot flew an unsafe maneuver by flying in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 18:22:25-05

The U.S. military says a Chinese military jet flew within feet of a U.S. Air Force aircraft as the two jets passed through international airspace while flying over the contested South China Sea.

The incident last week forced the U.S. aircraft's pilot to take evasive maneuvers to prevent a collision, according to the U.S. military.

Reuters reported that the Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet was recorded flying extremely close to a U.S. Air Force RC-135 plane.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the pilot "flew an unsafe maneuver by flying in front of and within 20 feet of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the RC-135 to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."

The U.S. military said, "We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law."

