Prince Andrew's social media accounts deleted after losing royal patronages

Several of Prince Andrew's social media accounts have been deleted, days after the Duke of York was stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations amid a lawsuit concerning his affiliation with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew's Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts are no longer available on their respective platforms.

"Changes have been made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York," Buckingham Palace said in a statement to CNN regarding Andrew's social media accounts.

Bloomberg also reports that the palace has updated its website to reflect the changes made to Andrew's royal status. While Andrew still has an "about" section on the Buckingham Palace website, his former royal and military titles have been removed. The page also includes the statements the palace made about the change in Andrew's status.

The palace said earlier this month that Andrew would no longer undertake public duties while he continues to fight a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who says she was trafficked by Epstein and sexually abused by Andrew while she was underage.

Andrew denies Giuffre's claims.

Earlier this month, a judge in New York denied Andrew's claim to dismiss Giuffre's lawsuit.

Epstein was arrested in 2019 and charged with numerous sex trafficking charges. He died by suicide in jail weeks later.

Epstein had previously served 13 months in jail in connection with a 2008 Florida conviction on prostitution charges and solicitation of a minor. Experts have called that conviction a "sweetheart deal" between Epstein and local prosecutors.

Epstein had known connections with Andrew and other high-profile world leaders like former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. His confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, was recently convicted of several charges linked to her role in recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein's trafficking ring.