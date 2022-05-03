Trump plans late May rally in Wyoming

One of the most-watched political races in the country this year may be in Wyoming where Republican Liz Cheney tries to fend off a challenge from Republican Harriet Hageman.

And that is bringing former President Donald Trump to the Cowboy state later this month to campaign for Hageman.

Trump announced on his website Monday that he will be holding a rally on May 28 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

He's taken a personal interest in Wyoming - in a big way - after Cheney laid blame on him for the January 6 insurrection, voting for his impeachment and serving as one of two republicans on the select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

Cheney, who was elected as Wyoming's lone representative in 2016, was then ousted by Republicans from her leadership position.

Trump still enjoys enormous popularity in Wyoming where he won the 2020 presidential election by more than 40 points. Wyoming's primary will be held August 16.

