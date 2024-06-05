Tester wins Montana Democratic Senate primary

HELENA — Jon Tester appears to have won the U.S. Senate nomination for the Democratic Party nomination based on early, unofficial results.

Tester had a sizable lead over his opponent Michael Hummert early in the evening with Decision Desk HQ calling the race for Tester at 8:29 p.m.

The 67-year-old farmer and three-term U.S. senator from Big Sandy is again seeking reelection in one of the most high-profile congressional races of 2024. The political analyst consensus is the party that wins the Montana U.S. Senate seat this year will control the Senate.

Montana Senate candidates continue to raise millions ahead of primary

Tester, Montana’s only statewide elected Democrat, was first elected to the Senate in 2006 and is no stranger to hard-fought races.

Each Senate general election victory for Tester has been by a margin within 5 points. Republicans and conservative groups have made large investments into trying to unseat him, such as in 2018 when President Trump visited Montana four times campaigning for Tester’s Republican opponent Matt Rosendale.

So far, more than $40 million has already been raised and spent by Democrats, Republicans and independent groups. Overall, Tester has brought in $32.8 million and spent $23.9 million since the start of 2023. Republican challenger Tim Sheehy, a businessman and Navy veteran from Gallatin County, has raised a total of $10.5 million since last June – including more than $2 million in personal funds – and spent $8.3 million.

