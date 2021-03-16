Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Teen reported missing in Malta

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Deondre Bigman
Deondre Bigman
Malta Montana Map
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 14:45:48-04

GREAT FALLS — The Phillips County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the look-out for 14-year old Deondre Bigman. He 5'6", about 130 pounds, with black hair.

The Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday just before 11 a.m. that Deondre left his residence at 998 Short Oil Road in Malta on Monday, March 15, possibly between 11 pm and 11:30 pm.

They do not know what he was wearing at the time, nor what his direction of travel may be.

If you see Deondre, please call your local law enforcement agency or the Phillips County Sheriff's Office at 406-654-2350.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime