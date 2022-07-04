Sunday storm causes flooding and damage in Helena

Helena was hit by a destructive storm system Sunday evening that downed trees and caused significant flooding in the downtown area.

Pictures and video provided by Helena resident Andy Shirtliff showed water rushing down Last Chance Gulch up to the top of wheel wells on cars as people held doors shut tight on businesses to limit water coming into establishments.

Downed trees and limbs could be seen throughout downtown.

Several streets in the Capitol area saw rapid flooding with a number of homeowners reporting basement flooding to MTN.

MTN has also received reports of flooding at the Lewis and Clark Library. A report is on the way and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

