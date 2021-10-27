Stone-Manning sworn in as director of BLM

WASHINGTON D.C. — Montanan Tracy Stone-Manning was ceremonially sworn in Wednesday as director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

“The Bureau of Land Management plays a critical role in Interior’s efforts to address the climate crisis, expand public access to our public lands, create a clean energy future, and preserve our nation’s shared outdoor heritage. Tracy brings a wealth of knowledge in conservation and environmental policy to these efforts and a history of working with diverse communities in service to our public lands,” said Haaland. “I look forward to working with her to strengthen the bureau and advance Interior’s mission.”

As director of the BLM, Stone-Manning heads an agency that manages 250 million acres of federal land and many more acres of mineral rights, mostly in the West. It’s expected to play a key role in the Biden administration’s plans to shift public-land and energy policy.

“I am deeply honored to lead the Bureau of Land Management and carry out its critical mission to protect and manage America’s public lands. I recognize that there is work to be done to rebuild the BLM, and I look forward to connecting with the important stakeholders that rely on its strong management,” said Stone-Manning. “Our public lands are one of America’s finest ideas, and I am ready to get to work alongside a remarkable team to ensure our outdoor spaces are protected for current and future generations to enjoy.”

After a months-long partisan battle, Stone-Manning won confirmation on Sept. 30 as the new director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, on a 50-45 vote.

Before being nominated to head the BLM, she served as an executive for the National Wildlife Federation in Missoula and was a former top staffer for both Sen. Jon Tester and former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, both Democrats.

Stone-Manning holds a master's degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana and a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland.