Sinead O'Connor, legendary singer of "Nothing Compares 2 U," dead at 56

AP Photo/Casper Dalhoff, Polfoto, File
FILE - Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor in concert on the first night of the Toender Folk Music Festival in Toender, on the south western part of Denmark on Aug. 23, 2013. O'Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 14:52:49-04

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died at age 56, according to a family statement obtained by the BBC.

Her cause of death was not revealed.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the singer's family said in a statement. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The songstress, born in Dublin, was best known for her smash 1990 hit 'Nothing Compares 2 U," written by Prince.

Sinead O'Connor
Irish Pop-Rock singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the main stage during the opening day of the 17th Rock Oz'Arenes festival in Avenches, Switzerland, Saturday, Aug.16, 2008.

Her rendition of the song topped the charts worldwide and earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations, including a win for Best Alternative Album in 1991.

That year, O'Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.

The singer, no stranger to controversy throughout her career, sparked intense outrage when she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II and proclaimed: "Fight the real enemy" during a 1992 musical performance on Saturday Night Live.

In 2018, O'Connor converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat.

O'Connor is survived by her three children. Her 17-year-old son Shane died last year after going missing.

