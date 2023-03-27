Sections of I-90 closed in northern Wyoming

SHERIDAN Wyo. - Sections of Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Buffalo were closed early Monday morning due to winter weather conditions.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, I-90 westbound between Sheridan and the Piney Creek Road Exit (Exit 44) was closed at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Further south, Interstate 90 eastbound between Exit 44 at Piney Creek Road to Buffalo was also closed.

Highway 16 between Buffalo and Ucross was also closed Monday morning.

