Watch Now
News

Actions

Sections of I-90 closed in northern Wyoming

yclosed.png
Wyoming Department of Transportation
yclosed.png
Posted at 6:20 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 08:21:50-04

SHERIDAN Wyo. - Sections of Interstate 90 between Sheridan and Buffalo were closed early Monday morning due to winter weather conditions.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, I-90 westbound between Sheridan and the Piney Creek Road Exit (Exit 44) was closed at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Further south, Interstate 90 eastbound between Exit 44 at Piney Creek Road to Buffalo was also closed.

Highway 16 between Buffalo and Ucross was also closed Monday morning.

Click here to check the latest Wyoming road conditions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App