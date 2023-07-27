Search underway for woman missing in Wyoming

Authorities in Wyoming are searching for a woman whose vehicle was found stuck in rugged terrain near Worland, Wyo.

Breanna Mitchell was last contacted on July 22 after her vehicle was stuck on Nowater Trail. Authorities found the vehicle, but Mithcell remains missing and is believed to be barefoot, according to a Facebook post by the Washakie County Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell, 28, is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Mitchell is asked to contact the Washakie County Sheriff's Office at (307) 347-2242.

Washakie County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The sheriff's office shared this information on Facebook on Wednesday:

***Search for Breanna Mitchell Update***

With all the individuals who were out assisting, along with Civil Air Patrol, Guardian Helicopter, Search and Rescue, and the Bloodhound from Fremont county, we were still unfortunately unable to locate Breanna.

The bloodhound crew will be going back out in the morning to search an area where a boot and a shirt were located. Keep in mind with these extremely hot temperatures the dog can only do so much. Thankfully he is willing to still try even though the conditions aren't great for this type of K9 search.

We are extremely thankful for everyone who came out tonight! Our list of volunteers was 20+ and that's just the ones who stopped to check in, there appeared to be even more than that.

Searching the area is not the only thing the Sheriff's Office is doing. Deputies are following leads and rumors and talking to individuals. I am not commenting on that portion of this incident to the public as it is an active investigation. We are treating this as more than just a missing person. Just because we do not know exactly what happened yet.

If I receive any updates I will make a post. If you do not see a post on this page it means I do not have an update.

To the family of Breanna we understand this situation is extremely frustrating, very confusing, and very depressing. We are doing all we can to try and find her.

Thank you.

-Sheriff Brookwell

