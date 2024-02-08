Rosendale expected to announce Senate run soon, per reports

BOZEMAN — U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale is expected to announce a campaign for U.S. Senate as soon as this weekend, according to several major news outlets.

The New York Times reports three people familiar with Rosendale’s deliberations who insisted on anonymity say Rosendale plans to announce his candidacy this weekend as Montana Republicans gather for their winter meetings in Helena.

A spokesperson for Rosendale says he has still not decided but did confirm he is speaking at the Montana GOP meeting on Saturday.