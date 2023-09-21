Remains of a Blackfeet child who died at Indian Boarding School returned to family

HELENA — The remains of a Blackfeet child who died more than 100 years ago at an Indian boarding school in Pennsylvania have been returned to their native lands.

Launey Short was among the five sets of remains disinterred from the Carlisle Barracks Cemetery.

The U.S. Army returned Short's remains to their family in a dignified transfer, and they have already been re-interred.

Between 1879 and 1918 the Department of the Interior operated the Carlisle Indian Industrial School at the site.

More than 10,000 Native American children from approximately 50 tribes were sent to the school.

It was the only school of its type in the eastern United States.

Of the five sets of remains disinterred, one - those of Edward Spot of the Puyallup tribe - were found not to be biologically consistent and were unable to be returned to the tribe.