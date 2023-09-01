Professional bareback rider dies after injuries at Idaho rodeo

HOMEDALE, Idaho — World ranking bareback rider, Trenton Montero, died after injuries suffered during a ride at the Owyhee County Rodeo in Homedale, Idaho.

According to the Professional Rodeo and Cowboy Association (PRCA), a horse rolled over the 31-year-old during a ride on Aug. 10 resulting in multiple serious injuries. He died on Aug. 30.

Montero was ranked 24th in the PRCA RAM World Standings.

Montero once qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2019, where he finished 10th in the world standings, according to PRCA. In a video released by PRCA, Montero was having his best year since the 2019 season.

He is survived by his wife and infant son, born just a month prior.