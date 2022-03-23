Zonta Club honors Billings educators with Status of Women award

BILLINGS — The Zonta Club of Billings honored Billings’ educators with its 2022 Status of Women award Wednesday, delivering banners and gift bags to the city's middle schools.

"The Zonta Club of Billings recognizes that the last two years have been extremely difficult for our Billings teachers and staff whose job it is to educate and look out for our kids," said Kelli Gallinger. "Juggling teaching standards, pandemic restrictions, student mental health, concerned parents, and their own families and physical health has put a burden on our educators like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

"We are so appreciative to these folks who keep showing up and doing their best for our kids, every single day."

The Status of Women award honors outstanding women who work to empower and uplift others in the Billings community.

"We feel it is important to honor other women in our community who are dedicated to saving and changing lives and empowering women and girls through their programs, careers and volunteerism," Gallinger added.

The club was established in 1950 as part of Zonta International, which seeks to advance the status of women worldwide by improving the legal, political, economic, educational, health and professional status of women at the global and local levels through service and advocacy.