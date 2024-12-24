Two houses to visit in Billings before the Christmas season ends

BILLINGS — If you're looking for a free, family activity to do this Christmas season, over 30 houses in the community are listed on the annual Billings Christmas lights list.

MTN focused on two houses that are bringing holiday joy to the Billings community.

First, set your GPS for 816 Caroline Street in the Billings Heights where the Lauwers family resides.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Lauwers family's Christmas lights



"There have been several people down the street who, they'll see us and they'll say, 'Ah, you're the house with the Christmas lights,'" said Amanda Lauwers.

The Lauwers have been working on their Christmas display since 2021.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Lauwers family



Amanda Lauwers sets the show up. She chooses an unoccupied radio frequency, and then syncs the light show to preset music using a computer programming system. Designing the show is her favorite part because she likes that every year she can change the music and light sequences.

"So for me, that's the most fun, is how customization the process is," she said.

When asked why the Lawuers family loves decorating for Christmas, Jason Lauwers said: "We set it up mainly because our kids love it, and if other people can come enjoy it, then that's just an added bonus for us."

Mack Carmack, MTN News Lauwers family's Christmas lights



But the Lauwers decorate their house for more than just the aesthetic. They want to remind others in the community what Christmas is all about.

"It helps me remember the reason for the season. Having lost parents and family members who (Christmas was important to), it helps me keep their spirit alive," Amanda said.

Once you're finished on Caroline Street, you'll want to head to 1226 Frost Street, also in the Billings Heights.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Larry Cherry's christmas decorations



Larry Cherry has been working on his complex, 45-minute light show for 12 years.

"It makes me feel great. I mean, I enjoy looking at the lights myself, but that's why I do it, just to bring the joy to everybody this time of year," he said.

Most of the inflatables and LED lights have been accumulated over the years.

Cherry said he's spent more than $1,000 on extension cords alone.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Larry Cherry



"Every other night it seems, we just sit in the car and watch the show," he said.

For this year's setup, Cherry said it takes about three weeks to set up and he started decorating before Halloween.

"This time of year, I'm always thinking, 'What can I do next year? What can I make bigger and better next year?'" he said.

Cherry decorates every year for Christmas and Halloween to bring joy to the Billings community. Which is why when his security cameras captured a family dancing to the music, he knew he had achieved his Christmas wish.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Larry Cherry security camera footage



"It's mainly to bring joy to everybody else," he said.

If you haven't seen the two shows yet, don't worry. The Lauwers family keeps their decorations up until Jan. 4, and Larry Cherry's show is playing until New Year's Eve.