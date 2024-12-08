Stillwater County Library brings Christmas spirit to Columbus with book tree

COLUMBUS — There's a new Christmas tradition at the Stillwater County Library.

For Christmas 2024, the Stillwater County Library is introducing their "Make-a-wish" book adoption program.

This year's book tree not only connects community members with one another, but it also promotes the priceless gift of literacy.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Stillwater County Library Book Tree



Similar to an angel tree that you might find at your local grocery store, the book tree allows adults and children to submit requests for books they'd like to receive for Christmas. Members of the community will "adopt" those wishes, and bring books to the library for the participant.

Adoptions started in November, and the event is expected to end December 14th, when the librarians will wrap the books and place them below the tree.

One of the program's organizers, Megan Osborn hopes this year's tree will promote literacy and imagination within the Columbus community.

"(Literacy) ignites imagination too, and without imagination, there's not new ideas. That also encourages a community to grow and expand," Osborn said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Megan Osborn, Friends of the Stillwater County Library



As of Wednesday, the tree still had a few ornaments left. Osborn said this year has been very successful.

"We wanted all ages, adults, kids, there's no restrictions to it. Anyone who wanted a book to request, and also, in the generosity of the library and the season, we thought it was a good opportunity to combine the two," Osborn said.

Osborn is the secretary for Friends of the Stillwater County Library, a local non-profit with the Columbus Community Foundation. She says bringing literacy to the community is one of the most important things a library can do.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Stillwater County Library Book Tree



"The more literacy there is in our county, the more opportunities there are for kids and adults alike, for our community as a whole," she said.

The library's clerk, Kayli Howard has seen community members both submit requests for books and donate books for the event. She says groups of all ages have participated in this year's book tree.

"We've had quite a few already. I think people are buying multiple for their adopt-a-book, so that's already exciting when you get more than just one," said Howard.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Stillwater County Library Book Tree



Osborn told MTN Wednesday that any unfulfilled request will be taken care of by Friends of the Library, although that's unexpected.

If you missed the opportunity to submit a book request, there's various free picture books already below the tree.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Stillwater County Library Book Tree



"It's been great, and hopefully it'll just continue to get better with each year," Osborn said.

A tradition that's hopefully here to stay, promoting literacy, imagination, and creativity one word at a time.