Special Olympics Montana athlete sets high goals for 2025 State Summer Games

Tevan Smith-Brown is competing in Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games starting Wednesday.

He hopes to qualify for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games through events including the long jump and the 4x100 meter relay race.

“My goal is looking ahead at the USA Games, so I'm going to be practicing really hard. My goal is to at least get a medal in one of my events,” he said.

The athlete has participated in Special Olympics Montana for 17 years, or since he was 9 years old.

Smith-Brown has played multiple sports, but he says basketball, bowling, and track and field are his favorites.

He grew up in Billings and has overcome multiple challenges in those years.

The 26-year-old was born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and cerebellar hypoplasia. Doctors predicted he would not be able to walk and talk, but with the support of his adoptive family, he has defied those expectations.

“I didn’t worry about my disability that much. I just worry about doing good down the road, being the best that I can be, and I just enjoy it,” Smith-Brown said.

He has been training for the Games the past eight weeks. He also serves on the board of directors for Special Olympics Montana. It’s a considerable time commitment, but one he is passionate about.

Smith-Brown says he is committed to maintaining a positive attitude. He encourages younger athletes to do the same.

“Winning isn’t always about coming in first sometimes,” he said, “but it's about pushing yourself, seeing how much you have left in the tank. And if you can do that, then you can do almost anything. And that's how you're going to get strong.”

Smith-Brown’s father, Dan Brown, has supported the athlete’s training over the years, which led him to coach in the track program for Special Olympics Montana.

Brown enjoys watching his son and the other athletes succeed and seeing the community come together to celebrate the Games.

“That's what's fun to watch is in the opening ceremonies, of course, the support there and all the family and friends, and then of course all of the businesses in each town that we go to. It's just phenomenal,” he said.

You will find athletes competing all over the Billings area from Wednesday through Friday. To cheer them on, you can find a schedule here.