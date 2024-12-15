Riverside Middle School teachers design beaded graduation caps for Indigenous seniors as free gift

BILLINGS — For the first year, teachers at Riverside Middle School are designing original, intricate beaded graduation caps for Indigenous students that special day they get to walk across the stage.

"We make these for anybody," said middle school teacher and the club's founder, Allison Grosskop.

This new girls-club at Riverside Middle School is made exclusively of teachers and staff rather than students.

"We just started beading what was in our heart, and just started creating what we had, so it would be there for the last-minute student," Grosskop said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Allison Grosskop, Riverside Middle School bead club

Grosskop says teaching is something she "gets to do," rather than something she has to do.

She started the club as a way to connect with her students, learn more about Indigenous culture, and as a way to give back to her community.

Grosskop believes the students can teach her, just as much as she teaches them. That's why she makes graduation caps for any student in the area, not just Riverside Middle School alumni.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Riverside Middle School bead club



"I think it's important that people feel seen and cared about. That students know that it might be rough and might be hard. You go through so much just to get to school and to learn. But to know that your culture, it will be represented, it will be waiting for you when you graduate," she said.

The club uses traditional Indigenous beading techniques to make the graduation caps. Grosskop says she learned by watching YouTube videos and from Native Crow bead artists.

"I just thought that's something I want to try doing to support our Indigenous population in our school, and help support them in their goals toward graduation," said club participant and Riverside Middle School guidance counselor, Jane Lee.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Jane Lee, Riverside Middle School bead club

Lee joined the club as a way to bond with her students and learn about their culture, similar to Grosskop.

The club has about five members. They meet Thursdays after school.

For students with special requests, they have a Google Form available for students to submit favorite colors and preferred designs.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Riverside Middle School bead club



Grosskop said they haven't received any requests since it's still early in the year, so they are making extras for students to grab last-minute.

Riverside Middle School currently has two caps on display, made by teacher Erin Bean. Grosskop said they are on display to remind students that the caps will be there for them when they graduate, not "if they graduate."

Mack Carmack, MTN News Riverside Middle School bead club



"They have an idea that we care too. We want them to graduate. We want them to feel cared about, and seen, and loved, and respected," Grosskop said.

"Working in a middle school is stressful a lot of the time. So, it's nice to get together and laugh, and chat, and kind of have a little community after school on Thursday," Lee said.