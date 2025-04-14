RED LODGE — On Sunday, Red Lodge Mountain finished out its season with a bang, holding the first annual snow rodeo.

Skiers across the slope witnessed lassos, cowboys, fake steers, and of course, snow.

Red Lodge Mountain closes season with a snow rodeo, celebrating Montana culture

"We just wanted to celebrate our local culture here. We launched the first ever, first annual, snow rodeo here at Red Lodge Mountain, kind of celebrating our cowboy heritage," said Troy Hawks, the marketing and sales director for Red Lodge Mountain.

The event began with a saddlebag slalom, a race where skiers slide down the mountain, making their way through an obstacle course, finishing with a barrel run and cattle tie.

"It really kind of combines the skills of skiing and riding, with the skills of being a cowboy here in (the) western U.S.," Hawks said.

Red Lodge Mountain ski instructors and saddlebag slalom participants, Alaini Lorash and Katrina Zupan, enjoyed the day's events.

"'Cuz we're cowgirls, and we love to ski," Zupan said Sunday.

Aside from the saddlebag slalom, the day was also filled with live music and a denim fashion show, a unique way to end the rodeo.

"I think any time we get to dress up like cowboys and be silly on snow, is pretty fun," Lorash said.

"This year, it's been well received by our guests. So, if you weren't able to make it this year, keep an eye out for it next year, 'cuz we're bringing it back," said Hawk on Sunday.

Red Lodge Mountain will be closed all of next week, but open for Easter weekend. The mountain will officially close for the season afterwards.

Lorash told MTN, "It's been a really fun weekend. It's kind of bittersweet."