BILLINGS — On Monday, the Central Christian Church in Billings aimed to sell around 80,000 donated books to members of the community.

With one day left of the six-day sale, thousands of books are still available.

Readers flock to Billings church for giant book sale

“It’s estimated that we get somewhere between probably 200 and 300 books a day all year round," said a member of the church and volunteer, Ed Riesinger.

The sale is a book lover's playground, with consistent prices over the 19 years. A paperback book is 50 cents, and hardcovers are $1.

The semi-annual sale, occurring in the spring and fall, is one that avid reader Caitlin Hale of Billings looks forward to every year.

How many books does she have?

"A lot," she answered.

Hale said she has attended this spring's book sale every day and has stayed the entire time the church was open.

"It's good reading and good people," Hale said.

Just this week, Hale has purchased 200 books from the sale.

"I'll read 'em all," she laughed.

Hale's presence at the book sale is one that Riesinger looks forward to.

“She looks at every book, ‘cuz we bring new books out all the time," Riesinger said. "Most people are so gracious to have this, ‘cuz they have no place to take books in this town.”

Both Riesinger and Hale say the book sale is about a lot more than just pages in a book. It's about the people.

"This thing has grown to where it’s not just the book sale anymore, it has become an event," said Riesinger.

Riesinger told MTN when the book sale began, they only had 2,500 books for sale. Now, the community has become extremely involved in the event, with donations coming to Central Christian Church every day.

He says besides supporting the church, the profits from the book donation are used in the community. For instance, the church has donated money to Eagle Mount, which helps people with disabilities, and helped contribute to the playground at Rose Park.

"We don’t know where they’re gonna come from. You can’t really count on who’s gonna give us books, but it seems to always fill the shelves," said Riesinger.

The last day of the book sale is Saturday. The church will be selling books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.