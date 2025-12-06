MSU Billings baseball team helps expand free-meal event for first responders

BILLINGS — First responders across Billings received an unexpected show of gratitude Friday as members of the MSU Billings baseball team joined a local business to hand-deliver free meals to police, fire and EMS crews.

Watch how a small gesture can make a big difference for first responders:

Local business and MSU Billings baseball players give free meals to first responders

What began four years ago as “Topz for Copz,” a small appreciation effort for police officers, has now expanded into the “Red Bite and Blue Give Back,” offering free meals to any on- or off-duty police, fire, sheriff, EMS, or other first responders in Yellowstone County from Topz Sandwich Company.

The event is organized each year by the sandwich shop and Performance Engineering, owned by Billings City Council member Scott Aspenlieder. He said the gesture is meant to recognize the people who often go unthanked but play a vital role in the community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Any first responder could receive a free meal at a Topz Sandwich Company location on Friday.

"Our EMS, our fire, sheriff's office, police officers, those are the people that really make this community what it is today. They keep us all safe," said Aspenlieder. "When they do get recognized, sometimes it's not always in the best light, and we just wanted to show our appreciation for those folks as they work in our community and dedicate their time and their lives."

Related: Billings businesses show appreciation for law enforcement after taxing year

By early afternoon, the Topz location on King Avenue had already served more than $1,500 worth of free meals. Aspenlieder hoped to top $2,000 by day’s end.

Traditionally, the event has served around 120 first responders. This year, organizers doubled the program’s reach with the help of more than a dozen MSU Billings baseball players who delivered meals directly to stations and worksites.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Scott Aspenlieder and Derek Waddoups stand for a photo.

"Coach Waddoups and I coached little guy football together, and we got to talking about how we serve our community," said Aspenlieder. "I think he's got a heart to serve our community just like we do, and it was a real natural match for us to really lean in and help our community out.”

The added help came at a busy time for the athletes, who are preparing for finals, but head baseball coach Derek Waddoups said serving the community is core to his program.

"I believe that youth sports should be life lessons, and it should help us build ourselves off the field and in the community, which is what I try to teach my college athletes as well," said Waddoups. “What I try to get our student athletes to understand is there's more to a community than baseball or college or anything, and so the way we talk about it is servant leadership, and then be a force for good."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News MSU Billings baseball players deliver meals Friday afternoon.

Players packed their cars with meals from Topz Sandwiches and fanned out across the city, making stops at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Fire Station 1, City Hall, and the 911 dispatch center.

Seniors Brennen Chappell and Andrew White took their portion to the fire station and were more than willing to assist.

“I enjoy that our coaching staff tries to develop us as people, to be contributing members of society, to just be good people rather than just as baseball players,” said Chappell. "Bringing some food to (first responders) will create some ease and convenience in their life and hopefully bring a little bit of joy to them as well."

"It's the least that we can do to be able to go and provide a meal for them," added White.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Four players deliver the meals to Fire Station 1 in Billings.

Chappell, who is a summer wildland firefighter, said he understands the value of a ready-to-eat meal.

"I've been on the other end of what we're doing today," said Chappell. "How quickly you have to respond to things, having a hot and ready meal that is quality is definitely a game changer."

At Fire Station 1, Captain Levi Bogunovich said the visit was a welcome surprise.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Captain Levi Bogunovich

“I was not expecting it. It's a good gesture from the community and Topz Sandwich to come support us and bring us some lunch,” said Bogunovich. "It's a quick little thought from the community that we're still here, and we appreciate them."

True to form, firefighters gave back in their own way, sharing their meal with the players and offering them a ride up the fire truck's aerial ladder and platform.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Brennen Chappell and Andrew White take a ride on the fire truck.

Players said the day left a deeper impression than the thrill of the fire-truck ride.

“Service is something that's always been a key value in my life, and I enjoy just going and helping others," said White. "I know how much it means to these firefighters to be able to have a meal delivered to them.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Players Andrew White, Brennen Chappell, Jack Nehler, and Lane Seim visit Fire Station 1.

For Waddoups, that lesson is the point.

“If we create the right habits, and I think giving back is one of those, and I call it being a force for good, attitude of gratitude," said Waddoups. "To be able to give back and say, 'Hey, we see you,' even when they don't think that we do, just that gratitude and that support is awesome from the entire Billings community.”