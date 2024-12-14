Montanans bring Christmas joy to Yellowstone National Cemetery with annual wreath laying ceremony

LAUREL — It was a joyous and respectful Saturday morning at the Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Every December, cemeteries across the nation hold wreath laying ceremonies to honor and remember deceased veterans. The fund raising event is known as "Wreaths Across America."

At Laurel's celebration, hundreds gathered for an opening ceremony and wreath laying event. Over 1,500 wreaths were decorated by local Montanans.

"As an Air Force veteran, I'm very proud to see this community... because I know someday I'll be here, and they'll be here to support and remember me," said the cemetery's manager, Stephen McCollum.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Wreaths Across America 2024



Yellowstone National Cemetery has been holding the annual event since the early 2000s.

With every wreath laid, participants either salute, pray, or thank the veteran for their service.

It was a day that brought Christmas spirit, the community, veterans, and active-duty service members to the Yellowstone National Cemetery.

"I'm proud, amazed, and happy. I mean, this is what the Billings and surrounding community do, support their veterans. They are amazing at it. I'm super happy," McCollum said.